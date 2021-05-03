Thursday night games will move to Amazon exclusively in 2022, not 2023

Getty Images

When the NFL announced new broadcasting deals earlier this year, one of the deal points was that Thursday night games would be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

That timeline has sped up by a year. The league announced on Monday that the 2021 season will be the final one with NFL Network and FOX splitting the rights to Thursday games and that Amazon, which currently simulcasts those games, will take over in 2022.

With the change, the league will see a bigger bump in revenue next year.

The only exception to Amazon’s exclusive rights to show Thursday games will be in the home markets of the teams on the field. There will still be a broadcast on television in those markets.