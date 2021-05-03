Titans: We were made aware of Rashad Weaver’s assault charge this morning

Getty Images

When the Titans picked defensive end Rashad Weaver in the fourth round on Saturday, they did not know about the criminal complaint filed against him.

That’s according to a statement the club released following the report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday afternoon.

“We were made aware of this news this morning,” the statement reads. “We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league.”

Weaver has been charged with simple assault, with the criminal complaint filed on Friday — a day before the Titans selected him. A woman alleged she had been punched in the head by Weaver when police found her lying on the ground early on the morning of April 18. While another witness said the same thing, an officer noted no injury consisted with a punch to the head.

A hearing in the case has been set for October 5.