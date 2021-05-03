Tom Brady would trade two Super Bowl rings for a perfect season

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns seven Super Bowl rings, but he came up just short on the one accomplishment he really wanted: A perfect season.

Brady acknowledged during the NFL’s draft-a-thon that he would trade two of his Super Bowl rings to have finished a perfect season in 2007, when the Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season but lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe asked Brady, “Would you be willing to trade two Super Bowl rings to win that one Super Bowl?”

“I would,” Brady said.

Brady has accomplished more in his career than any other team in NFL history, but that Super Bowl after the perfect regular season is the signature loss of his career. And it still stings Brady, all these years later.