Vikings decline Mike Hughes’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

Another 2018 first-round pick is set to hit the open market next spring.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings have declined to pick up cornerback Mike Hughes‘ fifth-year option.

The 30th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Hughes has appeared in just 24 games with seven starts since Minnesota selected him. In 2020, Hughes played four games with two starts, recording one pass defensed.

In all, Hughes has a pair of interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 13 passes defensed in three seasons.

Hughes tore his ACL as a rookie, playing just six games in 2018. While he was on the field for 14 games in 2019, he did not appear in the playoffs with a neck injury. Neck issues also limited Hughes to four contests in 2020. He was placed on injured reserve in late October and did not come off the list through the rest of the season.

Per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Hughes has returned to full health entering the 2021 season.