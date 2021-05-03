Washington cut Jeff Badet

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team added a pair of wide receivers in the draft and they started making room for them by dropping another wideout from the roster on Monday.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is cutting Jeff Badet. Dyami Brown and Dax Milne were the new additions to a receiving corps that also includes Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Kelvin Harmon, Cam Sims, Steven Sims, and Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Badet signed with the Vikings after going unsigned in 2018 and spent the year on the practice squad. He was cut before the start of the 2019 season and played in the XFL before signing with Washington.

He played in three games last year and did not catch a pass.