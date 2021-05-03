Washington released Trevor Davis

Getty Images

Jeff Badet is not the only player leaving the Washington Football Team’s receiving corps on Monday.

The team announced that wide receiver Trevor Davis has also been released. The moves come days after Washington drafted wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dax Milne.

Davis did not appear in any games after signing to Washington’s practice squad last October. His last game action came with the Packers, Raiders, and Dolphins in 2019. He had one catch for the Packers to go with seven catches for 83 yards and four carries for 73 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders.

Davis returned kicks for all three teams. He averaged 6.6 yards per punt return and 22 yards per kickoff return.