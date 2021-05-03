Washington signs Jaret Patterson

Getty Images

Running back Jaret Patterson put up impressive numbers during his college days at Buffalo, but they weren’t enough to get him drafted in Cleveland.

Patterson will get a chance to make it in the NFL, however. The Washington Football Team announced his signing on Monday.

Patterson only played six of the seven games that Buffalo played last year, but he put up 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in those appearances. That included a 406-yard, eight-touchdown game against Kent State. The eight touchdowns tied an FBS record for the most in a single game.

He had 636 carries for 3,884 yards and 52 touchdowns over his three collegiate seasons.

Patterson joins Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Lamar Miller, and Jonathan Williams at running back in Washington.