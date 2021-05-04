49ers waive three players

Getty Images

With the draft finished, teams have a lot of rookies joining their rosters and that sometimes means other plays get cut.

The 49ers announced the departures of three players on Tuesday. Cornerback Adonis Alexander, wide receiver Matt Cole and safety Chris Edwards are hitting the waiver wire.

Cole was the only one of the trio to appear in a regular season game for the Niners last year. He made two special teams tackles on 17 snaps in his only game action.

Alexander was a sixth-round pick of Washington in the 2018 supplemental draft and played nine games for the team during his rookie season. Edwards spent last season on the 49ers practice squad after leaving the CFL to sign with them.