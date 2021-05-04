Alejandro Villanueva agrees to two-year deal with Ravens

Getty Images

Baltimore has landed a right tackle.

According to multiple reports, former Steeler Alejandro Villanueva is signing a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million guaranteed with the Ravens.

The move was expected after Baltimore traded Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City last month. The signing did not happen until May 4 so that it would not count in the compensatory draft pick formula.

After starting at left tackle for the last six seasons in Pittsburgh, Villanueva is slated to play right tackle for Baltimore. The club’s left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, signed a five-year extension with last October, prior to suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Brown filled in for Stanley at the position for the rest of the season. His insistence on wanting to play left tackle was one factor in why the Ravens traded him to the Chiefs.

Villanueva was No. 58 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents. He’s started 90 consecutive games since Week 7 of the 2015 season.