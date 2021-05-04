Alejandro Villanueva agrees to two-year deal with Ravens

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 4, 2021, 10:28 AM EDT
Baltimore has landed a right tackle.

According to multiple reports, former Steeler Alejandro Villanueva is signing a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million guaranteed with the Ravens.

The move was expected after Baltimore traded Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City last month. The signing did not happen until May 4 so that it would not count in the compensatory draft pick formula.

After starting at left tackle for the last six seasons in Pittsburgh, Villanueva is slated to play right tackle for Baltimore. The club’s left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, signed a five-year extension with last October, prior to suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Brown filled in for Stanley at the position for the rest of the season. His insistence on wanting to play left tackle was one factor in why the Ravens traded him to the Chiefs.

Villanueva was No. 58 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents. He’s started 90 consecutive games since Week 7 of the 2015 season.

18 responses to “Alejandro Villanueva agrees to two-year deal with Ravens

  1. As a Steelers fan I can assure you, he is completely washed up. TJ Watt is going to destroy him.

  2. Stanley Cleveland Bozeman Zeitler Villanueva

    That’s one stout line there!!

  3. meanj0e says:
    May 4, 2021 at 10:33 am
    As a Steelers fan I can assure you, he is completely washed up. TJ Watt is going to destroy him.

    —-

    So is Ben. Good luck battling the Bengals for 3rd place

  4. This guy only ever made a pro bowl because of a stupid stunt with a flag during the anthem. Don’t know how this guy is over 300 pounds considering that everyone eats his lunch.

  5. Hate to see him in Barney purple, but he’s a class act and a true hero. Best to you sir, and thank you for your service as usual!

  6. Ravens love signing solid veterans in the twilight of their careers and getting a few solid years out of them. Calais Campbell, Steve Smith, etc. Villanueva will no doubt see an uptick in performance once he gets immersed in the Raven’s winning culture.

  10. Villanueva made $6M a year over the past 4 years as an all-pro left tackle. Now that he’s on his last legs he’s going to make $7M a year as a right tackle? That makes no sense. Ravens should have drafted a right tackle with a high draft pick.

  11. Solid signing. He may start the season at left tackle if Ronnie Stanley’s ankle isn’t fully healed. Historically Stanley also misses 3-4 games a year, so Villanueva’s positional flexibility was a big factor in the Ravens signing him.

  12. A career left tackle moving to right tackle for his last couple years is like a corner moving to safety. A smart way to take advantage of a player’s intelligence and skill even as his athleticism wanes.
    Plus, there’s no guarantee Villanueva will end up starting pending how some of these young buck undrafted free agents pan out. He might end up providing depth. And for those who forget, the Ravens have one of the best records in finding UDFAs: Priest Holmes, Bart Scott, Mike Flynn, Justin Tucker… all undrafted.

  13. Curious decision given what they’re paying him. Then again, today is the opening of Free Agency for Baltimore.

  14. So is Ben. Good luck battling the Bengals for 3rd place

    Thanks! Good luck to the Pats battling the Jets for third place. Glass houses?

  15. all undrafted

    Be careful…don’t Pat yourself too hard on the back. Humility is not a Raven trait.Smhlmao

  16. So him doing what one is supposed to do and what people have always done is the “stunt” ? I’d say if anything the rest of them were pulling the stunt by caving to peer pressure, mob rule, and liberal antics.

  17. csszrr says:
    May 4, 2021 at 10:43 am
    This guy only ever made a pro bowl because of a stupid stunt with a flag during the anthem.

    Stunt? Mr. Villanueva to you has more cajones than you will ever possess. He stands for something he fought for, he was also willing to die for our nation.

  18. Buffet Ben’s season will be shorter than usual with their weak offensive line. Stay ready Mason & Josh.

