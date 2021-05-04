Andrew Berry: Nothing suggests Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can’t have a long career

Getty Images

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was largely expected to be a first-round pick. But a report on Monday indicated he slipped to the second round in part due to a heart issue that became a concern to many teams.

Not so for the Browns, who selected him at No. 52 overall. During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan on Tuesday, General Manager Andrew Berry expressed Cleveland is confident Owusu-Koramoah’s heart will not be a problem.

“We just thought he was one of the more talented prospects in this year’s class,” Berry said. “He’s completely healthy. There’s really nothing in his background that would suggest he can’t have a nice, long career.”

Owusu-Koramoah is another key piece for an overhauled Cleveland defense that could include as many as nine new starters in 2021. He was the ACC defensive player of the year and Butkus award winner in 2020.