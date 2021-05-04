Bears are signing Damiere Byrd

Getty Images

The Bears are signing free agent receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Byrd joins a receivers room that includes Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Riley Ridley and Javon Wims among others.

Byrd, 28, spent last season with the Patriots. He made 47 catches for 604 yards and a touchdown in his lone season in New England.

Byrd began his NFL career with the Panthers in 2016. He spent three years in Carolina before joining the Cardinals for a season and then the Patriots last season.

In 44 career games, Byrd has 91 catches for 1,092 yards and four touchdowns.