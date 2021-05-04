Bears make Charles Leno a post-June 1 cut

Getty Images

Charles Leno is no longer a member of the Bears, but the full cap ramifications of his release won’t hit for another month.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Bears made Leno a post-June 1 cut.

Chicago will now realize $9 million in cap savings and $2 million in dead money on this year’s cap, but they’ll have to wait a few weeks to use any of it. If they had gone the traditional route, Leno would have accounted for $5.1 million in dead money and $6.2 million in savings.

Leno started 94 games for the Bears, including every game of he last five seasons. He’ll likely be hearing from teams in need of offensive line help