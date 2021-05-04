Bernhard Seikovits joins Cardinals through International Player Pathway Program

Getty Images

NFC West teams are participating in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program this season and the Cardinals announced the name of the player they’ve been allocated by the league.

Bernhard Seikovits will not count against the 90-man roster limit as he takes part in the offseason and training camp. He would count against the 53-man limit if he were to make the team, but there would be another exemption to keep him on the practice squad.

Seikovits is 23 and he is the captain of Austria’s national team. He helped their under-19 team win two European Championships while playing quarterback, but the 6’5″, 262-pounder is going to be working with the tight ends in Arizona.

He has been in the IPP Program for the last two years, but was not chosen to be placed with a team in 2020 so this will be his first time taking part in NFL practices.