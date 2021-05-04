Broncos’ Ja’Wuan James to miss 2021 season with torn Achilles

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT
Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James is expected to miss the entire 2021 NFL season after suffering a torn Achilles today.

James experienced the injury while working out on his own, away from the team facility, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That he got hurt on his own — and not at the voluntary team workouts that many players are choosing not to attend this offseason — means the Broncos are not obligated to pay his $10 million salary for 2021.

One of the risks inherent in the NFL Players Association’s strategy of encouraging players not to report to offseason work was that a player would suffer a serious injury on his own, and James appears to be the first player to suffer a serious injury while taking that risk.

A first-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2014, James signed with the Broncos in 2019. He managed to play just three games in Denver that year because of a knee injury, and then he opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19. Now it will likely be at least another year before he’s ready to return to the field.

8 responses to “Broncos’ Ja’Wuan James to miss 2021 season with torn Achilles

  1. Lost out on 10 million because he was not satisficed with Covid protocols at the team’s facility (or at least that’s what the NFLPA said). Ouch!

  3. This clearly demonstrates why those failing to report and do their training under team direction are just being negligent to themselves & their families. Insurance against this should be created & covered by the NFLPA for these incidents. The players should pay into the pool & ensure they are financially covered.

  4. I told you the broncos should have drafted slater. Now the broncos will have to trade for a right tackle or sign one in order to get Rodgers there. Rodgers isn’t going there with a weakened line.

  5. Missing three seasons in a row is never a good thing…especially for O-Linemen. Raw deal, but the NFL (as a career choice) has no sympathy for sad stories.

  6. Dang bro maybe should have been with the team. I have heard achilles tears are kinda painful but at least they are not as annoying as getting swabbed in the nose daily, good call Ja’Wuan.

  7. With the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Denver Broncos select…..

  8. Well that sucks for him in every way. Hopefully he recovers quickly.

