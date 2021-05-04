Browns sign five undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Browns announced five rookie free agent additions to their roster, including the signing of former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

As reported over the weekend, Wilson agreed to sign with the Browns after they guaranteed him $192,000 for the 2021 season. Wilson was a highly rated recruit out of high school who had a strong 2019 season at Florida State before a lackluster 2022 season.

The Browns also signed a pair of teammates from Charlotte. Running back Tre Harbison ran for more than 1,000 yards twice at Northern Illinois before transferring and posting 337 yards and four touchdowns last year. Defensive end Romeo McKnight transferred from Illinois State and posted 1.5 sacks during his lone year at Charlotte.

Two cornerbacks — Miami of Ohio’s Emmanuel Rugamba and Kansas State’s Kiondre Thomas — round out the group. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Malik McDowell, a 2017 second-round pick by the Seahawks, on Monday.