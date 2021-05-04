Cal McNair has nothing to add on Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Texans owner Cal McNair spoke for the first time since his team added a new quarterback in the third round of the draft. The move comes at a time when the Texans still have quarterback Deshaun Watson under contract.

“I really don’t have anything new,” McNair said regarding Watson, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “There’s ongoing investigations, and we really can’t comment until they run their course.”

Specifically, there are 22 civil lawsuits pending against Watson. Several of the women who claim misconduct during massages with Watson have spoken to the Houston Police Department. Also, the NFL is investigating Watson under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Texans have completed the contingency-plan trifecta when it comes to Watson’s uncertain status. After signing veteran Tyrod Taylor and trading for Ryan Finley, they have drafted Davis Mills.

“They see a prototypical-type quarterback that has a big arm,” McNair said of Mills. “They’re excited to get him in here and work with him. Like all the positions, they were looking for guys that can come in and contribute, and they think he can do that.”

Watson likely won’t be able to contribute to anyone while the litigation is pending. Some believe that, unless the cases are resolved, Watson will land on paid leave. If that’s indeed coming, it makes it more likely that Watson will report for training camp. Then, if he’s on the Commissioner Exempt list, he’ll get his full salary from the Texans.

Meanwhile, the lawyers handling the Watson cases have remained silent for well over a week. This invites speculation that they are working to resolve the cases, which would pave the way for a potential trade.