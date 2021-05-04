Colts work out Eddy Pineiro

Getty Images

After not playing at all in 2020, former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro is getting another opportunity.

Pineiro is working out for the Colts today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Colts have one kicker on the roster, Rodrigo Blankenship, who had an up-and-down season in 2020. Blankenship was fairly accurate on short kicks but went just 1-for-3 beyond 50 yards. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez handled most of the kickoffs for the Colts.

Pineiro was the Bears’ kicker in 2019 and then spent the entire 2020 season on injured reserve.