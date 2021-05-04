Dak Prescott: I could play in a game right now

Getty Images

Dak Prescott is getting better by the day.

The Cowboys quarterback said last week he was “close to 100 percent” and feeling game-ready.”

Prescott reiterated Tuesday he will be ready when it’s time to be ready.

“I’m close,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I can go play in a game right now and be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I’ll do exactly that, and the timing will be right.”

It remains unknown whether Prescott will participate in on-field work during the team’s organized team activities. But his full participation in training camp doesn’t seem in doubt.

Prescott underwent immediate surgery Oct. 11 for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and required a second surgery in December to strengthen the ankle.