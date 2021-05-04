Darren Fells to visit with Lions

Getty Images

Darren Fells could be returning to one of his former teams.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Fells will visit with the Lions on Tuesday night.

Fells spent the last two seasons with the Texans. He caught 21 passes for 312 yards with four touchdowns in 2020, a year after setting career highs with 34 receptions, 341 yards, and seven TDs with Houston.

Fells began his career with the Seahawks in 2013 after playing years of pro basketball internationally. The Cardinals picked him up in 2013 and he spent three seasons with them. But he signed with Detroit in 2017 and played all 16 games that season, catching 17 passes for 177 yards with three touchdowns. He played the 2018 season for Cleveland.

Fells has also been a significant special teams contributor throughout his career.

The Lions currently have 2019 No. 8 overall pick T.J. Hockenson, Josh Hill, Alize Mack, and Hunter Thedford on the roster at the position.