Dave Gettleman: This is the year Daniel Jones should make a major stride

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman admitted that when Aaron Rodgers‘ name comes up in trade rumors, it’s worth exploring.

But because New York is an unlikely destination if and when the Packers trade Rodgers, Gettleman also reaffirmed the team’s belief in rising third-year quarterback Daniel Jones in the same breath.

Jones has displayed some flashes since the Giants took him at No. 6 overall in 2019, but hasn’t consistently performed at a high level. During a Monday appearance on WFAN, Gettleman and the Giants are looking for significant progress in 2021.

“Obviously, this will be a big jump,” Gettleman said, via the New York Post. “This is the year, Year 2 to Year 3, that Daniel should really make a major stride.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him thrive.”

Jones finished last season 30th among 35 qualified players with an 80.4 passer rating — ahead of Alex Smith, Drew Lock, Dwayne Haskins, Carson Wentz, and Sam Darnold. That figure was also worse than his rookie year, as Jones finished with a 87.7 passer rating in 2019.

Starting 14 games in 2020, Jones completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,943 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Aside from Jones’ own recovery from a serious hamstring injury, having a healthy Saquon Barkley return to the backfield in 2021 should help the young QB. But if Jones’ play doesn’t make that jump in 2021, the Giants might be in the quarterback market in 2022.