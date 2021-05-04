Deion Sanders: HBCU players were neglected and rejected in the NFL draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT
Jackson State v Alabama State
The 2021 NFL draft did not include a single player from a Historically Black College and University. Deion Sanders is not happy about that.

Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who now coaches at an HBCU, Jackson State, wrote on Instagram that “our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED.”

“I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted,” Sanders wrote. “My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again.”

This was a particularly challenging year for players from HBCUs because the COVID-19 pandemic moved their seasons to the spring. That meant seniors had to either skip their final season of college football or accept that they wouldn’t be available to participate in workouts for NFL teams.

Several players from HBCUs have signed as undrafted free agents.

  1. Because deion Sanders couldn’t have been a bad coach and the players not good enough to be drafted. That would just be insane. It would defy all logic. #SHUTUPDEION

  2. What our friend fails (apparently) to realize, there were many many many many black players drafted. Who cares what college they came from? He’s insinuating they weren’t drafted because they played at a HBCU. Preposterous.

  3. Here we go … quotas on the number of Players drafted from a HBCU school.

    How awesome would it be if the only player that gets drafted next year was some white fullback.. Sanders head would explode

  4. Given the rich history of HBU player success in the NFL going back decades and the competitive nature of the NFL, I cannot imagine that any sort of conspiracy involving 32 teams exists.

  5. I agree with Neon and hope this never happens again. I know he’s no Jet fam but if has a RG, CB or pass rusher in mind, we sure can use him. I’m sure Joe Douglas will take your call and recommendation.

  6. Well. Good. Any school that is only for one particular race is racist, isn’t it? Maybe those schools shouldn’t even be allowed to participate. We’re all against racism, right?

  7. Dion’s never been a good person and he’s got some balls to be so critical. I’m so glad he’s off the NFL network.

  8. this comment would mean significantly more if it was from a player who played at an hbcu

  10. I didn’t read this as a comment on race but as a comment on the HBCU’s not getting the notice and attention that they deserve.

    Deon is a smart dude guys and obviously knows that race is not an issue in the draft.

    He was just saying that he hopes that the scouts and coaching staffs on the various teams take note of the HBCU’s in the future.

  11. I’m guessing the world would be a much better place if people would simply stop trying to be offended by pretty much everything.

  12. Ur missing the point if u actually took time to read article then you would see her meant since hbcu’s are smaller schools nobody took the time to see the talent there …. And as far are the draft if all the top talent that were of color decided to stop going to these power 5 schools and go to hbcus i wonder how the NCAA games would look then

