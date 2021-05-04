Eric Fisher visiting Colts

Getty Images

The Colts saw left tackle Anthony Castonzo retire this offseason. They signed Sam Tevi as a free agent, and owner Jim Irsay said last week the team is confident “Tevi can do a solid job at left tackle.”

The Colts’ actions, though, speak louder.

They will have free agent left tackle Eric Fisher visit later this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Fisher is one of the top free agents remaining on PFT’s dwindling list of top-100 free agents. He went on the market March 11 when the Chiefs cut him and has remained there was he rehabs an Achilles injury.

Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game.

Fisher, 30, is a former No. 1 overall choice. He has played 117 games with 113 starts and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2020.