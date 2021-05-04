Free agent signings no longer count in compensatory pick formula

Getty Images

When the Ravens brought in tackle Alejandro Villanueva for a visit last month, word from Baltimore reporters was that the team was not expected to make a move until after the draft.

Compensatory draft picks were central to that approach. The Ravens and other teams have prized the picks doled out to teams who see more departures than additions in free agency, which made Monday a big day on the calendar.

Monday was the end of the window for such signings to count in the formula for determining compensatory picks, so there may be an uptick in activity for veterans who hit the market in March.

In addition to Villanueva, that group includes edge rusher Justin Houston, linebacker K.J. Wright, edge rusher Melvin Ingram, cornerback Brian Poole, edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan, and cornerback Richard Sherman.