German LB Aaron Donkor allocated to Seahawks

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks will have linebacker Aaron Donkor with them for offseason work and training camp this year.

Donkor has been allocated to the team as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The German national played basketball in Germany before switching sports and coming to the U.S. He spent two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute and one season at Arkansas State.

“You’re our newest linebacker, man, how ’bout that?” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said to Donkor on a Monday video call. “We’re fired up to add you to our team . . . We’re expecting you to play linebacker, we’re going to feature you on special teams; we want you to be a big factor there too. The more you can do is obviously the old NFL way, so let’s make sure you take advantage of that. Welcome to the Seahawks.”

The Seahawks will have a roster exemption for Donkor through the end of camp and will have one on the practice squad if they elect to hold onto him.