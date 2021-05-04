Howie Roseman: DeVonta Smith is somebody I think our fans are going to love

Getty Images

The Eagles traded up to select wide receiver Devonta Smith, giving the club a key offensive weapon for new head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

During a Tuesday radio interview on 94WIP, Philadelphia General Manager Howie Roseman touted Smith’s skill and the way he stood out among Alabama’s wide receivers.

“Obviously, DeVonta is a big-time player for us,” Roseman said. “So, we were going to get this guy and make sure he got on our football team. We’ve got an offensive coach here. We think this guy is a difference maker.”

Roseman went on to note there’s plenty to love about Smith as a player, including his work ethic, route running, hands, and speed.

“[Alabama] had four first round picks at wide receiver on their team in 2019 and you look at the guy who has got the most targets on that team, it’s DeVonta Smith,” Roseman said. “The ball finds DeVonta Smith. You get to a situation where it’s third down, it’s a big play in the game, and the quarterbacks are looking for DeVonta Smith. Elite route runner, this guy is just an adult. He’s just somebody I think our fans are going to love. I picture a lot of [No.] 6 jerseys in our stands in the fall and for years to come.”

Smith won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Alabama, recording 117 catches for 1,856 yards with 23 touchdowns in 2020. Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs, and Jerry Jeudy have all been selected in the first round out of Alabama in the last two years.