Howie Roseman explains awkward moment with Tom Donahoe

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 27 Bengals at Eagles
Getty Images

One of the most real moments from the NFL’s annual reality show happened in Philadelphia.

After making defensive tackle Milton Williams the 73rd overall pick, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman was doing a fist-bump victory-lap in the draft room. Senior director of player personnel Tom Donahoe, a former G.M. of the Steelers and Bills, provided a half-hearted gesture in response.

“These guys spend all year scouting these guys and you get favorites, guys you feel strongly about. We all do,” Roseman said in the aftermath of the moment of awkwardness. “That’s the fun part of being in the draft room, the emotions of it.”

Appearing on WIP radio in Philadelphia, Roseman said that Donahoe wanted to take defensive tackle Alim McNeil in lieu of trading down. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirms that this was indeed the case, and that Donahoe wasn’t the only one who wanted McNeil, taken one spot earlier by the Lions.

Per McLane, Donahoe also thought the reward for trading down — an extra sixth-round pick — wasn’t worth sacrificing the spot.

Here’s the reality. In the rock-paper-scissors world of the Eagles franchise, Roseman is the rock and Donahoe is the scissors. It simply doesn’t matter whether Donahoe approves or disapproves the move. And he either reacted the way he did knowing full well it would be seen by others, or Donahoe failed to realize that, during the draft, everything you do is being seen by someone.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Howie Roseman explains awkward moment with Tom Donahoe

  1. Happens all the time. Do you think everyone on the war rooms agree all the time over every pick? Highly doubtful.

  3. In fairness, I have the same reaction to every 4’11” bro who tries to overcompensate with bar wide fistbumps.

  4. Not to defend Howie but he said everyone (coaches, scouts ,and management )has their boards. He has the the consolidated board of all and some will be disappointed . Agree or not that’s the how it played out.

  5. I thought Milton Williams was a better fit for them than Alim Mcneill. McNeil was more of a nose tackle type whereas Milton Williams was a quick gap penetrating DT or even occasional DE. He tested as well as Aaron Donald in speed ad quickness. Really impressive athlete. Eagles got a guy similar to Alim McNneill later on as well. Tom Donahoe is a heck of an evaluator, but the choice they made was very defensible. Milton Williams could be a star.

  6. Howie’s explanation, where he shows an understanding of Donahoe’s side of it, is more than any GM has to do.

    When was the last time you ever heard a GM go out of his way to defend a guy who had just snubbed him?

  7. IIRC, Donahoe wasn’t exactly “Mr. Talent” as GM of the Bills. He perpetuated the morass that was the Bills during his tenure. If I’m a Philly fan, his displeasure with the pick is an endorsement all its own.

  8. Who knows how these guys will play out but Williams highly productive, granted at La Tech. However, compare his pro day numbers at 284 lbs to first round CB Eric Stokes.

  9. I had the same feeling as Donahue only for different reasons. The Eagles have the worst linebacker group in the NFL. The have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. And, they’re prioritizing the defensive line in the draft when they already have a solid defensive line? Really?
    Can Williams play corner? Or are we going to have another Vince Papale type open tryout?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.