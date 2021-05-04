Jaguars cut Nate Evans, Joe Giles-Harris, Nate Meadors, Doug Middleton

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they’ve cut linebacker Nate Evans, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, cornerback Nate Meadors, and safety Doug Middleton.

Jacksonville made those moves to reduce its roster to 90 players after selecting nine players in the draft and picking up six undrafted free agents.

Giles-Harris appeared in nine games for the Jaguars with three starts in 2020, picking up a sack, two tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

Middleton appeared in 10 games for Jacksonville last season, mainly playing special teams. He’s also spent time with the Jets, Dolphins, and Titans.

Meadors signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad midway through last season and was elevated to the active roster for one game.

Evans did not appear in a game for Jacksonville.