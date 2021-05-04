Ja’Marr Chase will wear No. 1 with Bengals

Getty Images

Ja'Marr Chase can keep that jersey he received on the draft stage in Cleveland last week.

The Bengals announced numbers for their rookies, and the wide receiver has chosen No. 1 — the same number he had at LSU.

With the new number rule, wide receivers are among the positions who can wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89. With no previous jersey inventory to buy out as an incoming rookie, Chase can easily take No. 1 and wear it to his heart’s content.

Chase is one of a few rookies who have decided to take advantage of the new numbers rule. Falcons No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts will sport No. 8 as a tight end. Buccaneers No. 32 overall pick Joe Tryon will wear No. 9 as a defensive end.