Jimmy Garoppolo: Tom Brady showed me the ropes, I’ll do same for Trey Lance

Getty Images

Trey Lance said that he received a text from Jimmy Garoppolo after the 49ers made him the third overall pick last Thursday night and Lance said he was “super thankful and grateful” that his new teammate reached out to him.

Lance landed with the 49ers after they traded their next two first-round picks to Miami for the third pick and his arrival has obvious implications for Garoppolo’s future with the team. The biggest of them is that Lance is likely to take over the starting job at some point in the future, but Garoppolo insists that won’t stop him from continuing to offer a helping hand.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio, Garoppolo said his experience with Tom Brady after going to the Patriots as a 2014 second-round pick would be a guide to how he’ll work with Lance.

“It’s kind of coming full circle,” Garoppolo said. “You go through this NFL career and you start as a young guy coming in. Tom kind of showed me the ropes. The competition between us was awesome. It really made me grow as a rookie and as a young player. So, that’s kind of what me and Trey, we’ll mold our relationship into that. But it will happen naturally. It’s one of those things you can’t force anything. Just let it come as it may.”

Brady wound up outlasting Garoppolo in New England. It’s unlikely that’s how things will play out with the 49ers, but Garoppolo’s approach is still being guided by his start to life as a professional quarterback.