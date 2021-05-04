Jimmy Garoppolo unbothered by Kyle Shanahan’s “alive” comment

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is alive if not completely well after the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third overall choice. He has vowed to help the rookie quarterback and is prepared for anything regarding his future.

As soon as the 49ers made the trade with the Dolphins to move up for one of the top quarterback prospects, speculation began about Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle last week asked 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan point blank whether Garoppolo would remain on the roster after the draft ended.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster come Sunday,” Shanahan said, later expressing regret at his choice of words. “So that goes for all of us.”

The quote, though, didn’t bother Garoppolo.

“No,” Garoppolo told CBS Sports Radio’s Damon Amendolara on Tuesday, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I know Kyle pretty well, and I knew what he was trying to say when he said that. I don’t know if he worded it the right way, but I definitely knew what he was trying to say. It definitely made for a good headline, though.”

Garoppolo apparently wasn’t one of the players who called Shanahan on Sunday to let him know they were alive. The quarterback surely wasn’t as amused as others on the team about the comment, even if he is unbothered by it.