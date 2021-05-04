Jimmy Garoppolo: You have to be ready for anything

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v New York Jets
Getty Images

The 49ers took Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the draft last week in a move that sets up an eventual changing of the guard at quarterback.

It’s not a situation Jimmy Garoppolo is wholly unfamiliar with. He was a Patriots second-round pick in 2014 and seen as a possible successor to Tom Brady, but wound up being traded to the 49ers in 2017. The 49ers signed him to a long-term contract, but injuries have limited him to one full season with the team and helped set the stage for the Lance pick.

During a Tuesday appearance on The DA Show, Garoppolo said those experiences have taught him that “you have to be ready for anything” and that’s why he doesn’t feel frustrated by the way things have played out this offseason.

“No, not really,” Garoppolo said, via WEEI.com. “Like my dad was saying, my dad is an electrician, grew up in a blue-collar household — it’s just one of those things you have to roll with the punches. Whatever opportunity presents itself you have to be ready to take advantage of it. That is what I have done my entire career and that is what I am going to keep doing. Like my dad said, nothing is going to be handed to me. Nothing is going to be handed to anyone in this league. You have to go in there and work.”

The 49ers have said that Garoppolo is the starter until further notice, so he’s got an opportunity to take advantage of in the coming months. If he does, there will be a future for him as an No. 1 quarterback even if it isn’t with the 49ers.

19 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo: You have to be ready for anything

  2. Jimmy is a good looking guy with many millions of dollars at his disposal. Somehow I think he will just fine

  3. The good news is that the guy they drafted to replace you has apparently never run a 2 minute drill, so I’m thinking he won’t be your starter in SF for a while yet.

  5. Hopefully Jimmy G stays healthy, Has a big year and earns a big contract next season.

  6. Jimmy Garoppolo has a record of 36-12 in his career. He has won 75% of his games. He took his team to the Super Bowl and people are acting as if he is washed up. How are you going to get better than those stats.

  8. collectordude says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:14 am
    jimmy glass will never lead a team to a Super Bowl win.

    —-

    That same statement applies to the vast majority of QBs who have ever player or ever will play in the NFL

  11. I predict that Garoppolo will have a career year, this year.

    He’s had time for the ACL to fully heal and now he has a backup that will push him to be better.

  12. louiegrandie says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:13 am
    Jimmy Garoppolo has a record of 36-12 in his career. He has won 75% of his games. He took his team to the Super Bowl and people are acting as if he is washed up. How are you going to get better than those stats
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Keep it going. Brady has won 75% for over 20 years now. 264-80

  13. The difference between Jimmy G and Rodgers – Rodgers may have better stats and a ring to his name but Jimmy G comes across as being unselfish and having far superior team leadership qualities.

  14. I thought this is the part where you’re supposed to say you won’t play another down for the franchise unless they fire the GM.

  15. Be ready for the 49ers to ask for a big paycut around late August/early September

  16. Jimmy G has a wealth of 49ers resources available to him like Roger Craig and Jerry Rice who were rarely injured. He needs to speak with them to find out what they did in the off season that made them so durable, and Steve Young should be his mentor as he is the best resource, and best product of the Shanahan offenses. If anybody can teach Jimmy G the basic principles of the Shanahan offense and how to succeed in it – it’s Steve Young.

  17. patsbrat says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:40 am
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Keep it going. Brady has won 75% for over 20 years now. 264-80

    ———————-
    I think that’s the point. With that kind of winning percentage, you should have the opportunity to keep it going. He’s got the same pctg as Brady, and people are acting like he’s had some kind of decline. He’s pretty good.

  18. By my calculations, after this year, Jimmy will have collected over $100 million from the 49ers. Only has to have one more good year to probably get another contract to bank another $100 mil, and then retire on a mid sized yacht in Monte Carlo. Already has a couple of rings to show his guests. I would say the man leads a charmed life.

  19. Their HC has shipwrecked the 49ers future with blundering the 3rd over all pick and the price he paid to get there…

