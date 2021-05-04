Jimmy Garoppolo: You have to be ready for anything

Getty Images

The 49ers took Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the draft last week in a move that sets up an eventual changing of the guard at quarterback.

It’s not a situation Jimmy Garoppolo is wholly unfamiliar with. He was a Patriots second-round pick in 2014 and seen as a possible successor to Tom Brady, but wound up being traded to the 49ers in 2017. The 49ers signed him to a long-term contract, but injuries have limited him to one full season with the team and helped set the stage for the Lance pick.

During a Tuesday appearance on The DA Show, Garoppolo said those experiences have taught him that “you have to be ready for anything” and that’s why he doesn’t feel frustrated by the way things have played out this offseason.

“No, not really,” Garoppolo said, via WEEI.com. “Like my dad was saying, my dad is an electrician, grew up in a blue-collar household — it’s just one of those things you have to roll with the punches. Whatever opportunity presents itself you have to be ready to take advantage of it. That is what I have done my entire career and that is what I am going to keep doing. Like my dad said, nothing is going to be handed to me. Nothing is going to be handed to anyone in this league. You have to go in there and work.”

The 49ers have said that Garoppolo is the starter until further notice, so he’s got an opportunity to take advantage of in the coming months. If he does, there will be a future for him as an No. 1 quarterback even if it isn’t with the 49ers.