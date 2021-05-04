Lions sign Scott Daly, Evan Heim

Getty Images

The Lions announced Tuesday the signings of a pair of free agents.

Long snapper Scott Daly and offensive guard Evan Heim are joining the offseason roster.

Daly arrives in Detroit after most recently playing with the New York Guardians of the XFL.

He originally entered the NFL with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2018.

Heim spent his college career at Minnesota State-Mankato, starting all 54 games in which he appeared for the Mavericks. He graduated with a degree in finance from the school in December 2019.