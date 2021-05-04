Malik Hooker visiting Dolphins

Getty Images

Free agent safety Malik Hooker is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hooker, 25, visited the Cowboys earlier in the offseason but has had little reported interest. He is rehabbing after tearing his Achilles in Week 2 last season.

Hooker, a first-round choice of the Colts in 2017, had an injury-plagued career in Indianapolis. He missed 28 of 64 games.

Hooker has 125 career tackles, seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

If he can stay healthy, Hooker could prove an inexpensive post-draft pickup.