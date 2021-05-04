Manchester United fans plan more demonstrations against the Glazer family

For as well as things are going for the football team owned by the Glazers, things currently aren’t going smoothly for the soccer club they own — for reasons unrelated to the quality of the players.

And it apparently won’t be ending. According to the London Times (via Sports Business Daily), fans who stormed Old Stafford on Sunday and forced the postponement of a match against Liverpool intend to launch further attacks, with planning already underway.

Targets include the next home game, on May 12 against Leicester City, and the date on which Sunday’s scrapped Liverpool game will be played.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust published an open letter that accuses the Glazer family of “‘driving United into debt and decline,'” and demanding that fans receive a greater say in decisions made about the team. They want a response by Friday.

It remains to be seen whether any of this will work and, if it does, whether other fans of other teams in other countries will try to do the same thing. Usually, economic pressure is the only way to hold an owner accountable. The Manchester United fans are taking it to a new level, and owners of NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB teams should be paying attention and taking notes.

  2. They should really be pointing their blame at FIFA if you want to protest something worth protesting. They are just as bad as the NCAA.

    The Super League was a great way to get out of the FIFA umbrella and I am unsure why these fans are so ticked off at that? FIFA is as corrupt as can be.

  4. hahahahaha – a bunch of soccer fans wanting a say into how the team operates – go pound sand

  5. Yeah, I would pull a Dennis Feinstein from parks and rec and laugh at them. This would set a horrible precedent, 0 percent chance he sells the team just based on that.

  6. The “beautiful” game has ugly fans. Actually, the game is not beautiful. It’s a mess. I watched the last 15 minutes of the Arsenal v. Villerreal match the other night. I saw so much flopping and they have gotten so good at it, the refs have to spend all their time figuring out what is what.

    The game is a mess. The structure of UEFA is ridiculous and it is as bad as the NCAA. You can blame American owners, but they know how successful leagues work. If the fans want this hot mess, let them have it.

