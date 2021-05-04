Marcus Peters: Rams getting rid of me, trading for Jalen Ramsey was disrespectful

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT
The Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens in the middle of the 2019 season, and Peters still has a problem with how that all went down.

On the same day the Rams traded Peters, they traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Peters says he considers it a slap in the face that the Rams viewed that as an upgrade.

“F— them,” Peters said on Aqib Talib’s podcast, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I felt disrespected. In the sense of, yeah, you can trade me. That’s part of the business. But two minutes after that, you bring in another guy who do the same s— I do, maybe a little bit different. If we want to play this compare game, I do a little bit more. That s— was disrespectful to me.”

Just a few weeks after the Rams traded him to the Ravens, Peters intercepted a pass in a Ravens win over the Rams. The Rams and Ravens will meet again in 2021, and Peters will be eager to show the Rams again that they shouldn’t have traded him.

  1. What is with players feeling disrespected all the time? You get paid millions to play a game. Why do you feel you are owned more?

  2. Why are all these guys such whiny babies? Dont worry about the other team

  3. Does the same thing as you… only better. Sorry, not sorry. This is coming from a Jags fan, too. Jalen is WAY better.

  4. Ramsey is bigger, faster, and more physical. Peters jumps a route from time to time to get an INT. Ramsey is clearly the better CB if you’ve ever watched them both play.

  5. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    Every day there’s another athlete that shows how big of a baby they are.

  7. Playing the “disrespect “ card. This from a guy who does nothing but disrespect others.

  10. Peter’s is nasty good. A complete wack job. Ramsey is talented. A compete wack job.

  12. Would ya like a little cheese with that whine Mr. Peters? LOL at these millionaires getting mad.

  13. The only thing he and Ramsey are good at is running their mouth.
    One of the top 5 moves by the Chiefs in the last 5 years is getting that cancer out of the locker room…

  15. It’s either a business or it’s not. I’m tired of guys wanting it both ways.

  16. Respect is earned. Not cried for. Come to think of it, I’ve seen Peters act pretty disrespectful in his own right. People in glass houses…

  17. Yup. Scapegoat just like Goff. And he did just fine. Always someone else’s fault in McVayville.

  19. Whose job did Peters take? Should he not feel disrespected? It’s all business, get over it. He should say it’s a wake up call and a motivator and leave it at that.

  20. Maybe it’s your mouth? 3 years and out for KC and the Rams… Going into your 3rd year for the Ravens, maybe you should just shut up and play football

  21. Shut up you rich, entitled man-child. You’re leading a charmed life. Enjoy it.

  22. One thing is for certain, both Peters and Ramsey are insufferable clowns.

  23. Compare contracts. Compare trade value obtained. It works out for the Rams. However, the timing of the trade is what is seemingly the driver of his discontent. Perhaps so. Whatever motivates him to play the Rams toughest, works for me.

  24. I mean they weren’t wrong. We’re talking about a Lexus versus a Toyota here. Same company makes both, but these are not the same. Ramsey is the best CB in the game. He takes one side of the field away in a league that has skewed the rules against the DB.

  25. That statement just reenforced every reason they got rid him.

  26. This reminds me of an ex that always wants more attention that I could care less about

  27. Sounds like the Rams forgot to give Peters a cookie on his way out and now his feelings are hurt.

    Ramsey is a much better player. I like confidence, but it can really get in the way of self awareness.

