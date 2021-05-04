Marcus Peters: Rams getting rid of me, trading for Jalen Ramsey was disrespectful

Getty Images

The Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens in the middle of the 2019 season, and Peters still has a problem with how that all went down.

On the same day the Rams traded Peters, they traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Peters says he considers it a slap in the face that the Rams viewed that as an upgrade.

“F— them,” Peters said on Aqib Talib’s podcast, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I felt disrespected. In the sense of, yeah, you can trade me. That’s part of the business. But two minutes after that, you bring in another guy who do the same s— I do, maybe a little bit different. If we want to play this compare game, I do a little bit more. That s— was disrespectful to me.”

Just a few weeks after the Rams traded him to the Ravens, Peters intercepted a pass in a Ravens win over the Rams. The Rams and Ravens will meet again in 2021, and Peters will be eager to show the Rams again that they shouldn’t have traded him.