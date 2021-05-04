Martin Mayhew: WFT “definitely plan to upgrade” edge rusher depth

USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team is well stocked at the top of their edge rusher depth chart, but they may still have some moves to make on the lower rungs.

General Manager Martin Mayhew drafted William Bradley-King and Shaka Toney in the seventh round, but said after the draft was over that the team is still in the market for players to slot in behind Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

“There will be guys who are released and we’ll keep an eye out for guys on the streets,” Mayhew said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “We’ll probably have some try-out guys during our mini camps. We definitely plan to upgrade that position through the offseason.”

Mayhew said the team “struggled” drawing interest in free agency because playing with Young and Sweat leaves less room to shine than other opportunities. One answer could be a reunion with a player used to playing with the starting duo. Ryan Kerrigan remains a free agent after 10 years with the team.