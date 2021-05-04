Packers fans have reason to be mad at everyone

The battle between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has lingered privately for months. It became public five days ago, the apparent result of a calculated effort by Rodgers and his camp to exact revenge for last year’s drafting of Jordan Love on the same day it happened — the first day of the draft.

None of this was accidental. Consider 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s quote to Rich Eisen from Monday.

“[T]he exact truth is I don’t want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on him,” Shanahan said regarding the decision to contact Packers coach Matt LaFleur about a potential trade for Rodgers.

This means that someone made the 49ers think there was a reason to explore a potential trade. So they did. Then, the next day, it was leaked that they had. And that became the first domino in a cascade of them that began to fall on Thursday.

Rodgers is too smart to have not planned it. He wanted the 49ers to call. He wanted word to get out that they had called. He wanted the report from ESPN regarding his dissatisfaction with the team to emerge. He wanted all of it.

He wanted it because he’s still pissed off about the fact that the Packers packaged a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick to move up in round one last year to get quarterback Jordan Love without even giving Rodgers a head’s up.

Packers fans should be mad about that, too. Green Bay had a team that went 13-3 in 2019. Instead of using the first- and fourth-round picks on players who could have helped the team get to the Super Bowl and win it in 2020, they invested those selections on someone whose contributions last year was nothing. Ideally, his contributions this year will also be nothing.

That doesn’t make Rodgers blameless in this. He has created a distraction for the organization throughout the offseason, necessitating at least three trips by one or more of the team’s brain trust to California in an effort to unruffle his feathers — trips that to date have failed to achieve the desired effect. Although the specific dates of the flights from Wisconsin to California aren’t known, coach Matt LaFleur, G.M. Brian Gutekunst, and CEO Mark Murphy surely had better things to do than spend a day traveling back and forth and trying to say whatever needs to be said or do whatever needs to be done to make Rodgers want to remain with the team.

Then, even if the team knew last week’s stunning turn possibly was coming but called his bluff, Rodgers threw a cow patty into the cheese whiz just as the draft was getting ready to begin.

“I’m a lifelong scout, and we work all year for these three days,” Gutekunst told Peter King in the aftermath of the weekend uproar caused by Rodgers. “We couldn’t let this distract us from the task at hand.”

Maybe it distracted them, maybe it didn’t. Regardless, Rodgers created a clear and obvious potential distraction by strategically choosing the first day of the draft to unleash hell on the front office. Packers fans definitely should be pissed off that he tried to knock Gutekunst and his staff wobbly during their three most critical days of the year.

And if the notion that Rodgers wants out wasn’t enough of a mess for the quarterback to make, next came the report — sourced to his camp — that Rodgers wants Gutekunst to be fired. Again, Gutekunst quite possibly wasn’t distracted by that news, at all. But why even risk having the guy who’s running the draft losing focus for even a second, when he otherwise should be locked in on making good decisions about whether to trade up, trade down, use a pick, and if so on which player?

The Packers continue to publicly avoid inflaming the situation with Rodgers while privately holding firm. Will he come out and say he wants out? Will he take a scorched earth approach and risk alienating fans, some of whom already are regarding him differently than they did?

If the Packers don’t trade Rodgers, will he find a way to declare victory and retreat, claiming that he’ll play for the Packers because of the fans, his teammates, and the coaching staff?

Whatever happens, Rodgers clearly has a plan, and he undoubtedly has more moves to make in order to get what he wants. The fact that some of those moves already have potentially undermined team business should be enough to make fans upset with both sides in this avoidable fiasco.

That said, the simple reality for Rodgers is that the team will be playing football far longer than Rodgers will be alive. When push comes to shove, the fans will side with the team — even if the fans are as mad at the team as they are with the player.

17 responses to “Packers fans have reason to be mad at everyone

  1. Thought it was interesting that AJHawk was quoted, the day after attending the Kentucky Derby with Rodgers, that he thought Rodgers would just retire. I may be a fan of an opposing team, but I hope that doesn’t happen.

  3. Packer fans are alright. If Rodgers holds out or retires he loses all kinds of money and the packers hold his rights. And we have a 1st round pick with tons of talent waiting to play if / when needed.

  4. ‘Everyone’ is right. They should be mad at the media too. Ambulance chasers.

  5. As a lifelong Packer fan, I dont get the issue with them drafting a QB in the first. Gutey had a then 36 year old quarterback who was coming off one of his worst seasons. Whether Love is the right guy or not, we will see. Ive always been huge defender of ARod when he has acted like a diva before, but Im OK with them doing whatever here. Whether it be trading him to get value or just making him sit. Im tired of it. Just like with Favre. And I think alot of the Packer faithful have had it as well.

  6. Nobody knows what is true or not true, until Rodgers speaks up. What’s he waiting for? If he wanted everyone’s attention, he’s got it. Well? Speak up!

  7. I would be mad at the coach who said that super bowls aren’t important! 🤔

  8. I’m mad at all our coaches who haven’t been able to win the big prize in sixty seasons!

  9. purpleguy says:
    May 4, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Thought it was interesting that AJHawk was quoted, the day after attending the Kentucky Derby with Rodgers, that he thought Rodgers would just retire.
    *********
    No, that’s completely false.
    In fact, AJ Hawk said that he felt there was a zero percent chance that Rodgers retires.

    Just like the reporter in these articles who breathlessly maintains that Rodgers want Brian Gutenkunst fired.
    Hawk was steadfast in saying that claim was complete garbage. His words.
    But I suppose reporting a valid statement like that wouldn’t supply enough clicks. Huh?

    There are definitely issues to work through here and obviously these things will be addressed and resolved one way or another.
    But the shear amount of false and misleading information and claims are mind boggling.
    Unfortunately, that’s what today’s media has become.

  10. ariani1985- He didn’t say that Super Bowls don’t matter. He was talking about Rodgers being a great QB and made it clear his lack of SBs didn’t matter ie that he only has one. He was paying Rodgers a compliment.

  11. Imagine if Rodgers played for someone like George Halas, Paul Brown, or Vince Lombardi when they ran their teams. They would have said “It’s been nice having you here, Aaron, but good luck in your future.”

  13. Rodgers claims he wants the team to make a SB run, yet is also demanding a new contract with Mahomes money which will engulf the salary cap to the point where they can’t afford a SB team.

    Tom Brady ALWAYS left money on the table for stars to be signed as teammates which got him 7 rings. Probably not a coincidence…

  15. vincespowersweep says:
    May 4, 2021 at 1:07 pm
    As a lifelong Packer fan, I dont get the issue with them drafting a QB in the first. Gutey had a then 36 year old quarterback who was coming off one of his worst seasons.
    //////////
    Lifelong Packer fan that doesn’t know his team desperately needed a WR and not a QB? Lifelong Packer fan that doesn’t know when Love was drafted that his team actually was coming off a 13-3 season, and made it to the NFCCG? Yep, sounds about right.

  16. stellarperformance says:
    May 4, 2021 at 1:16 pm
    Nobody knows what is true or not true, until Rodgers speaks up. What’s he waiting for? If he wanted everyone’s attention, he’s got it. Well? Speak up!
    ////
    Dude, you know all this is true. Even if the only words Rodgers ever speaks, after signing a huge extension with the Packers, is; “I always wanted to stay here”, you know what’s going down right now is true. You know it.

