Quinnen Williams out until training camp with foot injury

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is going to miss a couple months of offseason work.

Williams broke a small bone in his foot and likely will have surgery that will sideline him 8-10 weeks, NFL Network reports.

That timeline would put Williams out of Organized Team Activities and minicamp, but would allow him to return for the start of training camp.

The 23-year-old Williams was the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and has emerged as a solid player for the Jets, although injuries have forced him to miss three games in each of his two NFL seasons. Now he has one more injury, albeit one that shouldn’t affect him by the time the season starts.