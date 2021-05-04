Rams claim John Daka off waivers

Getty Images

The Rams have added some depth to their defensive line, claiming John Daka off waivers from the Jets.

Daka entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens last year out of James Madison University. Baltimore waived him during roster cuts in August. He then signed a futures deal with the Jets in January, but New York cut him on Monday.

Daka joins a defensive line group anchored by Aaron Donald that has lost some of its depth during the offseason. L.A. traded longtime starter Michael Brockers to Detroit. Morgan Fox and Samson Ebukam both left the club in free agency.