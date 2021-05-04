Report: Ja’Wuan James might not miss entire season

Getty Images

Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James tore an Achilles while working out away from the team facility. The injury initially was reported as season ending, which could cost him his $9.85 million guaranteed salary.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, though, reports that doctors have told James they are hopeful the offensive lineman won’t miss the entire season.

James will undergo surgery later this week, giving doctors a better idea of his prognosis.

James opted out of 2020 season because of COVID-19, a year after playing only three games for the Broncos because of a knee injury.

James’ injury underscores the importance of working out at the team facility.