Report: Josh Hill is retiring

There’s a reason why the Lions are bringing in Darren Fells for a visit.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, tight end Josh Hill is retiring.

Detroit signed Hill to a one-year deal in March. A former undrafted free agent, Hill spent his first eight seasons with the Saints — the last five alongside Dan Campbell, who was his position coach. Hired by the Lions as head coach in January, Campbell then helped bring Hill to Detroit.

Hill appeared in 14 games with seven starts for the Saints in 2020, catching eight passes for 46 yards with a touchdowns. He recorded 116 receptions for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.