Ron Rivera: Washington had QBs of interest in draft but they went early

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team had scenarios in mind to where they would have come out of last weekend’s NFL Draft with a new quarterback on their roster.

However, those scenarios were scuttled fairly quickly as the quarterbacks they were intrigued by came off the board early.

“We like a couple of those young quarterbacks an awful lot, that there was consideration (of trading up),” Rivera said in an interview with Scott Abraham of 7 News DC, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “The thing that always seemed to just kind of make us step back and think about it though was that draft capital we’d have to give up. We were also in position to add players that could help us and help us fill the holes on our roster. So as we kept debating it was always, ‘well, let’s take one more look. Let’s see if he falls again.’ At the right number, it would’ve been something we could have done.”

The decision was ultimately made for them when the guy they were considering came off the board long before they would have considered a move up.

“Then the guy we talked about waiting on ended up getting taken early. So when those two guys left, then we just felt ‘Okay, we’re going to stick with what we’ve got.’ We got a group of young guys, led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, that we think can develop and be guys that can be very good football players for us. And we’re going to see. We’re going to find out.”

Washington selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis with the 19th overall pick. Considering Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were long expected to go in the first two overall picks, it would seem Washington’s quarterback of interest was likely Trey Lance. But the San Francisaco 49ers selected Lance with the third overall pick taking that option off the table. Justin Fields and Mac Jones remained available into the early teens but didn’t seem to warrant the same interest.