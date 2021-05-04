Should the Seahawks and Packers swap their disgruntled quarterbacks?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2021, 10:21 AM EDT
The Packers have a problem, of which we’re all well aware. The Seahawks have one, too, even though it has subsided in recent weeks.

Could the easiest solution for both teams involve a Ken Stabler/Dan Pastorini-style straight-up trade of starting quarterbacks?

With Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay and Russell Wilson by all appearances nearing the end of his run in Seattle, would it make sense for Seahawks G.M./Packers shareholder John Schneider to offer Wilson for Rodgers?

On the surface, it would. But there are deeper issues lurking.

First, trading two disgruntled quarterbacks doesn’t mean those quarterbacks immediately will be happy in their new cities. The Packers would have to be willing to run the entire offense through Wilson, like Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. They’d also need to be ready to pay Wilson like Mahomes after the 2022 season, if not sooner, when Wilson’s agent seeks Wilson’s next monster deal. Also, the Seahawks would have to be willing to inherit the uniquely prickly personality of Aaron Rodgers.

Schneider, a former Packers scout, presumably runs his team the same way the Packers run theirs. Players play, coaches coach, General Managers, um, generally manage. Wilson grew disillusioned with the Seahawks for reasons similar to Rodgers’ discontent with the Packers. Neither team is willing to give its franchise quarterback a major voice in running the franchise. The only difference is that the Seahawks have yet to draft Wilson’s potential replacement.

That may be one of the reasons why the Seahawks aren’t currently on Rodgers’ wish list. He wants more control, more deference, more autonomy, more everything. He likely knows he wouldn’t get it in Seattle. He could get it in Denver.

He also could get it elsewhere, too. Rodgers is good enough that most teams would gladly hand him the keys and happily accept his eccentricities. Even with plans set for 2021, other teams would be foolish to not consider the possibility of finding a way to get one of the best quarterbacks in football history on the team, even if it’s only for three or four years.

  3. Wish our Vikings could get someone of Rodgers’ quality on their roster. Could something like that ever lead to the 60+ year title drought???? Probably not . . .

  4. Do it! Despite getting pummeled 47 times (3x as many sacks as Aaron), Wilson still threw 40 TDs and 4,200 yards. This Packers offense wouldn’t skip a beat, and Russell would actually be better positioned to win another Lombardi than Aaron.

  7. Yeah Ciara ain’t gonna sign off on that. And if mama ain’t happy, nobody’s happy.

  8. Just a pipe dream…but IF it were to happen, Rodgers is the only QB other than Mahomes I would want in a trade.

  10. No. Green Bay has a starter locked up… Rodgers or Love. GB would need to acquire a veteran backup if the rumors pertaining to Rodgers is true.

  11. No way if I’m Seattle do I do that. I think Wilson has basically come to his senses and realized he has it pretty dang good in Seattle. The grass isn’t always greener and how much money do you really need to be happy?

  12. whatever you can do to make these disgruntled guys more gruntled, you do it

  13. I laughed when people suggested Seattle trade Russell Wilson for Desean Watson, and I find this suggestion equally amusing.
    You don’t solve the problem of a whiny, self-centered diva that wants a say in running the team by trading him for another whiny, self-centered diva that wants a say in running the team. In this instance it’s especially problematic, since what both divas really want is to get back to the top of the highest-paid quarterbacks list.

  15. Slow news day, huh?

    And nobody’s seen Jordan Love play a single down yet. He could turn out to be the next Mahomes, someday. That would really drive these Viking fans over the edge, LOL.

  16. This scenario makes no sense as it doesn’t even mention Love’s name.

  17. I don’t see Wilson as a Green Bay sort of guy and I’m seriously wondering how Rodgers would take to any new team after the initial honeymoon was over. Even great QBs at his age are looked upon as short-term additions to help you hopefully win a quick championship. I don’t see any other franchise handing him a blank check to to keep playing as long as he wants without any preparations being made for his successor and they minute they do start thinking ahead he’ll be as upset as he is now.

  18. Must be an extremely slow news day…

    Articles like this merely boost Rodgers’ TV commercial value, since there is no such thing as bad publicity.

    A look at the UDFA players Seattle has just brought in shows that Wilson was right, Seattle agrees, and Carroll-Schneider are getting the job done. Big focus on the offensive line, and receiving targets.

    I think a much better fiction novel is… Rodgers starts a separate NFL QB union. They get the best legal minds to figure out the Packers’ shareholder loopholes, and essentially make a hostile takeover of the team. Then, along the lines of Rollerball 1976, since the QB is so valuable to the TV rights, the QB’s get a chunk of the licensing, and start buying up other teams. Ultimately, the NFL becomes an employee owned incorporeal person.

  20. You think Ciara wants to live and raise their kids anywhere near Green Bay?

  21. That doesn’t solve the main issue. The Packers drafted Love in the first round. Every year he sits burns another year of his rookie contract. Wilson is 5 years younger than Rogers. Trading for him will require a commitment to him.

  22. Rodgers is blowing it. He needs to speak up or shut up, one or the other. Trying to dictate the dialogue through third, fourth, and fifth parties is bush league. If the Packers are forced to lose him, I’ll be the first one standing and giving Jordan Love a standing ovation on Day 1. If he returns, it’s all good. Shut up and play.

  24. We all know this isnt happening but good try though! Slow news day after the draft.

  25. Tom Brady (The G-O-A-T) – 7 rings, Eli Manning – 2 rings, Aaron Rodgers – 1 ring. Yup, that’s ONE, only ONE.

  26. J-Love>>>>>>>>>Russell, if I’m choosing my QB for the long term.

    And I want to say, I am very much looking forward to seeing J-Love in the pre-season. He turned heads as he ran the scout team last season. Aaron took notice of that as well.

    The J-Love era will start soon enough, but it isn’t time to start it in 2021. Let’s see how the kid looks on the grass this summer and go from there.

    The Packers are NOT trading Aaron, and Aaron is not retiring. So, we will see Aaron behind center in 2021 and everyone in the Badger State is happy about that. Aaron is our guy, and he is the leader of that team. That isn’t changing in the near future.

    #GoPackGo!✊

  27. LOL, right. I can’t deny that seeing Rodgers get the greatest “out of the frying pan, into the fire” moment in all of sports history in the form a reunion with Mike McCarthy would be AMAZING to witness as a fan, but it’s hard to see it actually happening.

    sundanz56 says:
    May 4, 2021 at 10:58 am
    Might work with Dak. Rogers + Jerry Jones = Super Bowls!!

  29. I’m starting to question the value of a 40 mil. per year franchise QB. Leaving TB12 out of the equation, let’s look at the best of the last 15 years: Rodgers (1 SB), Rivers (0), Brees (1), P.Manning (1, not counting his HGH years in Denver), Wilson (1). It does not seem to me that there is a decent return in investment after overpaying big for a QB. Sure it keeps you winning year after year, but not the big one. I would just expect more titles from this group of HOF’ers. Thoughts?? (jury is still out on Jackson, Allen, Mahommes)

  30. Not a good idea. Just let both crybabies pout and enjoy their multi-million dollar contracts.

  31. Even more than most years, it will be nice when the season begins and we have more stories about stuff that’s really happening.

  32. Why would the Packers do that? I’ve been assured by all Packer fan commenters on this site that they already have their next Hall of Fame quarterback on the roster.

  33. golforepar says:
    May 4, 2021 at 10:35 am

    A sad era of sports. Wealthy babies.
    Totally agree…but when you say “wealthy babies”, I assume you are including the players, owners, GMs, guys that run websites like this and plenty of fans. Plenty of blame to go around.

  34. Absurd suggestion. First and foremost is the Dead Money Cap Hit that the Seahawks wouldn’t be able to absorb. Then there are the issues of Russell’s no trade clause, the fact that the long term QB needs of the Seahawks wouldn’t be met and the huge PR negativeness of the move. The trading of Russell for huge draft capital will likely occur in the next two off seasons, if at all. It won’t be for an old QB.

  35. am always right, right? says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:08 am
    I’m starting to question the value of a 40 mil. per year franchise QB. Leaving TB12 out of the equation, let’s look at the best of the last 15 years: Rodgers (1 SB), Rivers (0), Brees (1), P.Manning (1, not counting his HGH years in Denver), Wilson (1). It does not seem to me that there is a decent return in investment after overpaying big for a QB. Sure it keeps you winning year after year, but not the big one. I would just expect more titles from this group of HOF’ers. Thoughts?? (jury is still out on Jackson, Allen, Mahommes)
    the real question is how many teams have won the superbowl with the qb taking up that much cap. wilson won on his rookie deal, so did mahomes. brady never accounts for that much cap space. the qb contract kills teams.

  36. This will NEVER happen.

    Rodgers doesn’t want to go to Seattle. Seattle has a terrible O-Line and Rodgers is getting old. He can’t afford to take as many hits as Wilson does every year.

  39. I say the Seahawks trade Wilson n maybe a few picks for Rodgers and Love,keep Love and trade Rodgers to the Vikings for some picks n build around Love.

  40. “He wants more control, more deference, more autonomy, more everything.”

    Maybe all he really wants is a GM who can draft in a way that could be described as remotely competent. And a coach who actually makes use of the strengths the team has, such as, say, a HOF QB.

    I don’t get teams like the Packers. They draft and coach like they don’t have arguably the best QB in the league on their roster. At times it’s like they’re pretending he isn’t there. Meanwhile, teams like the Chiefs, Saints, Bucs, Falcons, etc., actually act like they have great QBs and are doing all they can to maximize that great fortune.

  41. Green bay would have to add a first or two. This trade doesnt make sense. If either team is gonna make that move its gonna be to get a player and bunch of picks.

    Oddly enough the only two teams in a position to do either deal are the dolphins and eagles. And i dont see either doing it. Though i would love to see my eagles go get wilson. I would happily trade 2 first and Hurts for wilson right now. I’ll thowing ertz as well.

  42. Nooope …… Aron needs to go to the WFT and win some Super Bowls . I’m sure this will get thumbs down because no team would win a Super Bowl for about 3 years … haters 😀

  43. Russ will still be crabby when he loses at home to Goff in the playoffs again.

  44. unknownvikingfan says:
    May 4, 2021 at 10:31 am
    Wish our Vikings could get someone of Rodgers’ quality on their roster. Could something like that ever lead to the 60+ year title drought???? Probably not . . .
    Must be horrible having a QB on your team that just passed for 38 TDs vs 13 INTs, 4,265 yards with a 105 QBR. The offensive line has been a weak point for a decade. Perhaps you should be looking for quality there if you want to see the Vikings do something.

  45. 2ruefan says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:40 am
    Nice Try.

    UnKnownVikingFan – KnownPackerFan

    I’m not even sure he (or she) is a fan of either team. Its posts bear a striking resemblance to those of Joetoronto that trolls the AFCN and Charlecharger that trolls the AFCW, among so many, many others.

  47. This would be too confusing for the game officials when the two teams play. The officials won’t know if they’re supposed to continue to make terrible calls against the Packers or to start making them against Seahawks now that Rodgers is their QB.

  49. It’s funny you think Schneider runs the team, let alone in a strictly organized fashion. Pete is the most undisciplined coach in football and runs that team like Animal House. He probably let Russ call that goal line play in the super bowl.

  50. Imagine giving a player control over the roster. Pure stupidity. I don’t even like it when a team names their head coach the GM as well. You need the checks and balances.

  51. golforepar says: “A sad era of sports. Wealthy babies.”
    Wow, another millennial who thinks history began yesterday. Joe Montana, Eric Dickerson, John Elway, Carson Palmer, Marshall Faulk, etc.

  52. PLEASE, PLEASE stop this incessant chatter about the Diva King, Aaron Rodgers.

  53. As a 45 year Patriot fan I am so happy we drafted Brady whose leadership hard work poise under pressure accuracy and team player won 6 SB. The alternatives all seam like spoiled little petulant brats. Brady also changed the culture in Tampa and won another title. Brady historically took less money to build a team and Dynasty in NE.

    Looks like fans outside of NE worship scumbags like Rogers and Wilson and Watson and Manning and are left massively disappointed AGAIN. DUH

