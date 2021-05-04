Steve Keim: Larry Fitzgerald likes our moves, hasn’t shared plans

Getty Images

Just about every time Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim has spoken to the media this offseason, he’s faced questions about what wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald plans to do in 2021.

The answer has always been that Fitzgerald has not shared his thoughts about continuing to play. That remained the case during an interview with Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio on Tuesday, although it came with a little bit of insight into what Fitzgerald’s thoughts are about the team’s offseason.

“He’s told me he likes the moves in the offseason and he’s excited, but he hasn’t told me his plans. . . . As you know, what a phenomenal person, phenomenal player,” Keim said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I don’t think there’s any question that you never close a door on a guy like that of course. He’s earned the respect and to be able to make the decision on his own.”

The offseason moves have included signing A.J. Green and drafting Rondale Moore in the second round, which has crowded a wide receiver room that also includes DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and Andy Isabella. That wouldn’t seem to leave much room for Fitzgerald, but Keim insists the door’s still open.