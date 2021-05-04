Tom Donahoe didn’t know he was on camera for awkward moment with Howie Roseman

Getty Images

Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman has explained the incident that resulted in images of an awkward exchange between himself and senior director of player personnel Tom Donahoe. Now, Donahoe has shared his side of the story.

Via Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, Donahoe said that he was flabbergasted by the viral video, and by the fact that it’s being characterized as a sign of discord.

Of course, it is a sign of discord.

“That’s silly,” Donahoe told Mortensen. “I didn’t even know I was on camera. I thought Howie and [V.P. of player personnel] Andy Weidl led as good a draft as we’ve had in my 10 years.”

The fact that Donahoe didn’t know he was on camera makes the moment even more real. It’s obvious to anyone with eyes that Donahoe and Roseman had a strange moment, and Roseman has since made it clear that Donahoe didn’t want the Eagles to trade down from No. 70 to No. 73, especially since the guy Donahoe wanted was drafted in the interim.

So here was something to it. Donahoe may not like that it became something, but it did. Because it was. If anything, Donahoe’s side of the story underscores it.