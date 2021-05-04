Tony Khan: Urban Meyer believes Tim Tebow can help the Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT
NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Troy at Florida
Getty Images

The Jaguars sound enthused about the possibility of signing Tim Tebow.

Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and a member of the Jaguars’ front office with the title of Chief Football Strategy Officer, says head coach Urban Meyer thinks Tebow can help the Jaguars.

“Tim has definitely come in and worked out,” Khan told BleacherReport.com. “So beyond that, I can’t say too much, but Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That’s not a position that we’ve seen him play, but it’s a position that he’s been practicing at with us. So that will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense, too. Obviously Urban knows Tim really well and Tim has got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it’s a position where we need to get better.”

A Tebow signing would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars, as Tebow remains enormously popular in the Jacksonville area. Tebow played for Meyer at Florida, and Meyer has said many times that he loved coaching Tebow. Although Tebow has never played any position other than quarterback and would have to be viewed as a long shot to make the regular-season roster, teams have 90 roster spots in the offseason, and it sounds likely that Tebow will soon occupy one of those roster spots.

23 responses to “Tony Khan: Urban Meyer believes Tim Tebow can help the Jaguars

  5. All of these professional opportunities Tebow continues to get make no sense to people evaluating talent other than the brief publicity angle. I get that he’s a really nice guy and all, but am I missing something here??

  6. Never understood the Tebow hate., I mean, I get it. It’s just really weird.

  8. Steve Spurrier is somewhere giving this a double thumbs up. The more of your ex-college players that have washed out of the league or close to washing the better!

  9. Between sideshows like this and their joke of a draft Jesus’ Jags are going to end up with Urban stroking out on the sidelines before the regular season starts. Lawrence will not survive the season either way.

  11. As a Gator fan I Watched Tim for years. He’s a great guy, I have no doubts he’ll be a net positive in life and will do good things. But his time playing football-stopped long ago. I think as a person who could do a lot of different things he’s actually doing himself a disservice. I’m not a religious man, but he is and seems to help with lots of worthy causes in the phillipines on the ground. He’s shown he’s good on tv for the college game, particularly the South East where he knows more institutions and people. He’s finished his baseball dream. He’s acting like a person with few options when he has so many. Mans not a QB in the pro game and I don’t think anyone is away from that level of physicality and returns to a MORE physical position with success. He’s a great person who is making himself seem like a person who was on a reality tv show and is trying to stay in the lime light. Hope this dies down quick, this circus shouldn’t see opening night. In my opinion

  12. If Tim Tebow can pull this off this could be the biggest comeback since Lazareth.

  15. Tim Tebow may very well be a wonderful person and a great influence… but anyone who would hire him over an ACTUAL TE needs to have their head examined. And they definitely do not need to be coaching an NFL team.

  17. Whatever else this is it is entertaining and I thought that was what football was supposed to be about. At least everyone here should agree that he (Tebow) can’t make the Jags any worse than they were last year if he makes the team.

  19. Tebow may sell tickets for the Jaguars, but if Meyer thinks that Tebow will make a better tight end than what was available in the draft or in free-agency, he’s smoking some good stuff.

    Don’t get me wrong. Tebow is a nice guy, but his days of contributing in the NFL are over.

  20. I think Tebow has watched Taysom Hill and realized he can/could do a lot of the same things with the Jags and a head coach that knows him and how much of an impact that type of play can bring to an offense.

  22. The first incomplete pass Lawrence throws, the Tebow fanbase will be screaming and demanding that he be made the starting quarterback. The media circus he brings with him is a negative.

  23. More smoke and mirrors. Oh well. They will cut a much more capable TE2 which another team will only be too happy to pick up.

Leave a Reply

