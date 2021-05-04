Tony Khan: Urban Meyer believes Tim Tebow can help the Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars sound enthused about the possibility of signing Tim Tebow.

Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and a member of the Jaguars’ front office with the title of Chief Football Strategy Officer, says head coach Urban Meyer thinks Tebow can help the Jaguars.

“Tim has definitely come in and worked out,” Khan told BleacherReport.com. “So beyond that, I can’t say too much, but Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That’s not a position that we’ve seen him play, but it’s a position that he’s been practicing at with us. So that will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense, too. Obviously Urban knows Tim really well and Tim has got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it’s a position where we need to get better.”

A Tebow signing would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars, as Tebow remains enormously popular in the Jacksonville area. Tebow played for Meyer at Florida, and Meyer has said many times that he loved coaching Tebow. Although Tebow has never played any position other than quarterback and would have to be viewed as a long shot to make the regular-season roster, teams have 90 roster spots in the offseason, and it sounds likely that Tebow will soon occupy one of those roster spots.