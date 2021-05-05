Aaron Rodgers remains upset the Packers cut Jake Kumerow

When the Packers cut Jake Kumerow before the start of the 2020 season, we noted that it came just a day after Aaron Rodgers referred to Kumerow as a lock to make the roster. But we didn’t expect that seemingly minor roster transaction to continue to reverberate the way it has.

In fact, there have been multiple reports this week that Rodgers remains upset that the Packers cut Kumerow, and that the roster move is one of the main reasons Rodgers is so bitter toward General Manager Brian Gutekunst that he no longer wants to play for the Packers.

Rodgers hinted in November that he was still upset by Kumerow getting cut, saying that he wouldn’t weigh in on the Packers’ personnel because the last time the last time he did, the teammate he praised ended up in Buffalo. After the Packers got rid of Kumerow, the Bills picked him up.

In fairness to Gutekunst, he’s far from the only NFL GM who doesn’t think much of Kumerow. After all, Kumerow spent most of the season on the Bills’ practice squad, not their active roster, and in January he passed through waivers unclaimed. Kumerow is back with the Bills now, but he’s no lock to make their roster in 2021. Kumerow is a wide receiver who has never caught more than 12 passes in a season. Gutekunst cutting Kumerow is hardly akin to Bill O’Brien trading DeAndre Hopkins away.

But Rodgers liked Kumerow, and Rodgers felt he had earned the right to have the Packers consider his feelings when deciding who he’d be throwing to — just as the Buccaneers made Tom Brady happy by acquiring Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. Rodgers didn’t get that kind of consideration, and he’s not happy about it.

  2. “But Rodgers liked Kumerow, and Rodgers felt he had earned the right to have the Packers consider his feelings when deciding who he’d be throwing to — just as the Buccaneers made Tom Brady happy by acquiring Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. Rodgers didn’t get that kind of consideration, and he’s not happy about it.”

    —–

    Hey Aaron, Tom has 7 SB victories…..you have 1…just like a whole bunch of other guys. When you win 3-4 more perhaps then the Packers will give your thoughts and desires “consideration’

  5. I Rogers thought Kumerow was getting better and he could target him, the man would now probably be a lot better now, than a practice squad player.

  6. I’m not a big Gutekunst fan but Kumerow just wasn’t worth keeping.

  7. That just goes to show you how childish he is. Jake Kumerow? He hardly threw the ball to him. He was no superstar receiver.

  8. I’ve mentioned that move as a catalyst several times in the past. Of course AR shouldn’t get to make decisions, but cutting the guy the day after Rodgers went to bat for him was a clear and obvious message. Stay in your lane. Rodgers didn’t like it, nor did a lot of Packer fans. It wouldn’t have taken much to stash JK on the PS, then cut him down the road if you don’t need him. Everyone talks about Rodgers being passive aggressive but that move was the epitome of passive aggression.

  9. I’m sure he is really upset about a WR 6 or 7 who caught 20 passes and 2 tds before his 1 catch season in Buffalo!
    How about all his teammates getting raises and not him? Or his security blanket center being shown the door?

  11. Did you ever have a girlfriend that was hotter than you but after a while you realized that it wasn’t worth the crazy and the high maintenance?

  12. Kumerow was cut by the bengals, patriots, packers, bills, & saints. So its not like GB cut Kumerow becasue he was good. He is a fringe guy. Rodgers has not said he was upset about this. More fodder.

    Either way – Rodgers has way to many very close friends as Packer teammates. He values those personal relationships. He is going to show up and play for the Packers as his friends on the team are counting on him as well. And that will be his main concern.

  13. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Jake Kumerow.

    Three names you don’t often hear in the same sentence together.

  14. Maybe that’s the problem. Brady pushed for 2 likely future HoFers and Rodgers pushed for a receiver that likely will not make any teams’ 53 man roster. Hard to for GM to consider his view on roster if that’s his talent evaluation skills.

  15. In Rodgers’ defense, that one did seem like a real slap in the face. I was somewhat surprised they cut Kumerow and really surprised by the timing of it.

  17. I think Rodgers missed his calling. He should have been a general manager instead of a quarterback.

  18. “But Rodgers liked Kumerow, and Rodgers felt he had earned the right to have the Packers consider his feelings when deciding who he’d be throwing to — just as the Buccaneers made Tom Brady happy by acquiring Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. Rodgers didn’t get that kind of consideration, and he’s not happy about it.”

    Haha, Gronk and AB are HOFers. If Tom was demanding they sign practice squad guys I doubt Tampa Bay would oblige.

  19. Brady.

    This all started with Brady’s public pouting and victim mentality in NE.

    I find it hilarious it’s now had a ripple effect elsewhere and Brady is long gone with the cancerous ego somewhere else.

    Once the ego goes, it goes.

  20. oh brother this is all over a bum receiver being cut….was he your fall guy or something?? spoiled petulant child…

  21. I get the whole “players play” thing, but come on.

    If you’re the CEO of a billion dollar company and your CFO to whom you pay a 7 figure salary asks for a certain type of coffee to be stocked in the company kitchen, you’re not going to say to him “your job is to focus on finances, I won’t be told what kind of coffee to keep.”

  22. Funny thing is and this is from a rabid Pack fan. AR never threw the ball to him anyway. If he was open he wouldn’t, if he was covered he wouldn’t. Heck he could have been on the sidelines and nope no throw. Stuff like this is either media driven or AR trolling and not putting out the real reason. And the real reason is he knows that if he doesn’t play well he will be gone and or won’t get his wish of retiring in GB. I tell you what AR if you’re that good and you can be the GM too. Come back this year, win a title and then demand a trade. Demanding a trade before you win makes it look like you’re scared and can’t win without more help. Fact is you play like ish when the game is on the line ever since 2010. You were great when it was a team, once it was you then go figure you failed.

    AR’s last 2 years of success have more to do with Love and MLF getting him right then it does with him just doing it. If he had it his way he’s still be forcing the ball into triple coverage to Nelson and ignoring wide open WR’s named anyone else.

  23. Kumerow, AB, and Gronkowski….which one of these doesn’t fit? He just proved the GM’s point.

  24. Seems like a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers is an inconsolable Aaron Rodgers.

    He’s played his last game in Green Bay. Which is honestly too bad.

  25. When Aaron buys the Packers he can make all the decisions.

    Until then, he is just along for the ride, like the rest of the players.

  26. Kumerow may not be the best receiver. But neither Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown, Darrius Shepherd, Malik Taylor or really any of the other receivers they’ve had not named Adams in the last few years and it didn’t stop them from keeping them.

  27. Haha, this is great.

    “When the Packers cut Jake Kumerow before the start of the 2020 season, we noted that it came just a day after Aaron Rodgers referred to Kumerow as a lock to make the roster”

  28. I agree fully with Rodgers here, He carried them on his back to the NFC Championship game. He wanted them to finally draft an impact player and they trade up for a QB that’s not even any good. Then he is gushing about someone that he plans to target more and they cut him. What does he do? He carries the terrible roster to yet another NFC championship game. The GB front office must be a bunch of idiots.

  29. Rodgers isn’t helping his case for fan support. Were the Packers supposed to keep a lesser player than what they already had simply because he is Rodgers buddy? Play QB Aaron, leave the coaching and management to those who are paid to do that. If you want to have personnel control try and negotiate into your next contract. Good luck with that by the way!

  30. Jay-Zeus! Kumerow was a nice story and a good guy, but if you want to win, what’s a guy who’s maybe going to catch a ball every other game got to do with it? Kumerow is not a hill anyone should choose to die on.

  32. Kumerow probably wouldn’t have let the NFC Title game winning touchdown sail over his head, 1st-and-goal at the 8.

  34. The guy caught only 20 passes in 2 years. You are the QB, why didn’t you get him the ball more?

