Aaron Rodgers speaks (sort of), through Brett Favre

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2021, 11:34 AM EDT
Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to date said nothing publicly regarding his lingering kerfuffle with the Packers. He has said something to former Packers quarterback Brett Favre that Favre has shared publicly.

Appearing with Jason Wilde and Mark Tauscher, Favre said that he texted Rodgers, and that Rodgers responded.

Favre said (via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com) that he joked with Rodgers, “Hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year.” Favre said that Rodgers responded with this: “Hey buddy, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. . . . Thanks for checking on me. I’ll touch base with you after this is all over.”

Rodgers is right about the Saints. He won’t be traded there. The Packers will send him out of the conference, if they even trade him. And the Saints have Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. And the Saints don’t have the cap space to absorb Rodgers’ contract.

But that doesn’t mean Rodgers won’t be traded. “I’ll touch base with you after this is all over,” Rodgers told Favre. For something to be over, it implies something is happening. Something clearly is happening.

The issue first emerged six days ago, and Rodgers has publicly said nothing to suggest that there’s nothing to it. He may be saying something along those lines privately (more on that later), but it’s already too late to convince anyone on the outside that nothing is going on.

If nothing was going on, Rodgers would have said so on Saturday to Mike Tirico. Instead, Rodgers left Tirico with the clear impression that there’s a “fissure,” a “chasm” between player and team.

5 responses to “Aaron Rodgers speaks (sort of), through Brett Favre

  2. Rogers needs to quit playing games and letting others speak for him. If he has an issue, take it to the team and tell them. Don’t let others speak for you. Don’t beat around the bush. You look childish, selfish and manipulative. Just tell the Packers what you want and be done with it.

  3. Rodgers will dictate his future. If the Packers don’t trade him to where he wants to go – then right now they have only one QB on the roster (Love), since they’ve already cut their #2 man, whom the Lions recently signed. One QB with no NFL experience – DISASTER! If Rodgers only wants to go to the Broncos, they can low-ball the Pack with their offer … maybe a first round choice plus two QBs. Where else are they going to go for quarterbacks this time of year? The pressure is on Gutekunst and Murphy.

  4. Rodgers is smart enough not to say much to Favre, as Favre is about as good at keeping a secret as a 13 year old girl.

  5. I think the last thing anybody in the entire universe should want is Brett Favre as their translator.

