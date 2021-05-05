Aaron Rodgers speaks (sort of), through Brett Favre

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to date said nothing publicly regarding his lingering kerfuffle with the Packers. He has said something to former Packers quarterback Brett Favre that Favre has shared publicly.

Appearing with Jason Wilde and Mark Tauscher, Favre said that he texted Rodgers, and that Rodgers responded.

Favre said (via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com) that he joked with Rodgers, “Hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year.” Favre said that Rodgers responded with this: “Hey buddy, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. . . . Thanks for checking on me. I’ll touch base with you after this is all over.”

Rodgers is right about the Saints. He won’t be traded there. The Packers will send him out of the conference, if they even trade him. And the Saints have Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. And the Saints don’t have the cap space to absorb Rodgers’ contract.

But that doesn’t mean Rodgers won’t be traded. “I’ll touch base with you after this is all over,” Rodgers told Favre. For something to be over, it implies something is happening. Something clearly is happening.

The issue first emerged six days ago, and Rodgers has publicly said nothing to suggest that there’s nothing to it. He may be saying something along those lines privately (more on that later), but it’s already too late to convince anyone on the outside that nothing is going on.

If nothing was going on, Rodgers would have said so on Saturday to Mike Tirico. Instead, Rodgers left Tirico with the clear impression that there’s a “fissure,” a “chasm” between player and team.