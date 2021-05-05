Broncos bringing in Dennis Kelly, Bobby Massie for visits

Getty Images

We already knew the Broncos had set a plan in motion to bring in candidates to replace right tackle Ja’Wuan James, who tore his Achilles while working out away from the facility this week.

Now we know two of the players Denver is targeting.

According to multiple reports, Dennis Kelly and Bobby Massie will visit with the Broncos next week.

After working as a spot starter for several years, Kelly started all 16 games for the Titans at right tackle last season. He’s played 104 games since entering the league in 2012, starting 47 of them. Last season was the first time he started at least 10 games since his rookie year with Philadelphia.

Massie spent the last five seasons playing right tackle for Chicago, starting eight games in 2020 before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Massie began his career with the Cardinals as a fourth-round pick in 2012. He’s appeared in 118 games with 110 starts.

James may not miss the entire 2021 season, but it appears unlikely that there will be a starting spot waiting for him with the Broncos even if he’s able to play this year.