Bucs add Thaddeus Lewis, A.Q. Shipley to coaching staff

The Buccaneers made official Wednesday the additions of Thaddeus Lewis and A.Q. Shipley to the team’s coaching staff.

Lewis will take over as the team’s assistant wide receivers coach. He replaces Antwaan Randle El, who was named wide receivers coach for the Lions earlier this offseason.

Lewis remains in Tampa Bay after spending last season as a representative of the Bill Walsh coaching fellow program. He served as an assistant to the offense in 2020.

Lewis, who played eight NFL seasons, began his coaching career at UCLA as an offensive analyst for two seasons under Chip Kelly.

Shipley is set to begin his coaching career with Tampa Bay as an offensive assistant following his 10-year NFL playing career.